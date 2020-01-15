Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American indie rock band, Magic Giant. Forming in 2014 they got their name from a TED talk, when someone was describing their mentor calling him a giant and saying, “Think Big” and “You don’t have to be big to be a giant.” Today’s song was inspired by the L.A. fires, which happened when they were in a recording studio that almost was consumed by the fire. The community got together to fight the fires off, and for many, this was the first time some of the neighbors even said a word to each other.

You can catch Magic Giant with American Authors at Varsity Theater on Feb. 13th!

