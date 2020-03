Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have brand new music that just dropped today from Major Lazer! This Jamaican-American electronic/dance trio lead by DJ/Producer, Diplo, interestingly enough is teaming up with Marcus Mumford! Yes, that Marcus Mumford, from folk band Mumford & Sons. Hey, this day and age, nothing surprises me anymore.

