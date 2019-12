Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Australian musician and Go Show Alum, Mallrat! There’s something about Mallrat’s vibe that made it a very memorable Go Show at 7th St. Entry. She’s dropped 3 EPs and You’ve heard her hit, “Groceries” on Go 96.3, now let’s take a listen to “Charlie.”

