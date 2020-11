Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Australian indi/electro band, Mansionair! The Grammy nominated trio teamed up with NoMBe to create “Guillotine,” a song about the thoughts endlessly piling up in your brain and wanting to switch your brain off and relax. I think we all feel that after this year.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook