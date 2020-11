Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Welsh & Greek singer, songwriter, producer, Marina! She’s dropped 4 albums and just yesterday dropped a new track, “Man’s World.” The song was made by an all-female creative team, check it out below!

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook