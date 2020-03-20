Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American musician from Virginia Beach, Matt Maeson! Matt’s parents had their own issues as juvenile delinquents, but turned into “musicinaries” and played in a Christian rock band. Maeson, himself had troubles with drugs and the law, and eventually joined his parents in their ministry prison band, performing for inmates. I’m a huge fan of all of Matt Maeson’s music, but today’s feature is probably my favorite.

Check out our Go Backstage with Matt Maeson HERE!

