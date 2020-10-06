Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer/songwriter, Matt Maeson! Matt grew up actually playing music in various prisons with his parent’s prison ministry band. He dropped his debut album Bank on The Funeral last April, and decided to team up with Lana Del Rey to spice up the already popular track, “Hallucinogenics”. Lana’s voice pairs very well and comes together nicely with the songs acoustic vibe. Lana starts the song as the two trade lines and come together for the chorus. Take a listen below!

