Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer, songwriter and musician, Meg Myers! Meg is set to drop 2 new EPs on November 13th, Thank U 4 Taking Me 2 The Disco and I’d Like 2 Go Home Now. Meg says the EPs will have a lot of pain and suffering in the songs, but also a lot of hope and healing. Also, Meg’s birthday was yesterday, so HAPPY BDAY MEG!

