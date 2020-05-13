Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American actor, rapper, singer and songwriter, Machine Gun Kelly! MGK has been around for a while with 5 rap albums under his belt, but he has been proving himself to be quite the talented rock/alternative musician as well. Putting rap aside for a minute, Kelly is dropping an alternative album, Tickets To My Downfall, produced by the one and only Travis Barker, expected to be released July 17th.

