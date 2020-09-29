Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singe, songwriter, rapper and actor, Machine Gun Kelly! Mostly known for is 4 previous rap albums, MGK made the smooth transition to pop/punk this year and to say he did it flawlessly might be an understatement. Tickets To My Downfall, produced by Travis Barker make it his fifth studio album and dropped on Friday with rave reviews and quickly shot to #1. The video is pretty rad too, watch MGK flip a car and rock out on top of it below!

