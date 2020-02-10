Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor from Cleveland OH, Machine Gun Kelly. Mostly known for his rapping, and beef with Eminem, MGK is taking a hiatus from the rap world and coming in strong to the rock world. In January MGK announced he will be dropping a rock album, Tickets To My Downfall, produced by blink-182’s drummer Travis Barker in the first quarter of 2020. The follow up to “I Think I’m OKAY” featuring Barker, and Yungblud, “why are you here,” is an angsty love track about running into your ex at a concert and the feelings and emotions that come with it.

