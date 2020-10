Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Australian indie/alternative band Middle Kids! Since forming in 2016, they’ve dropped 2 Eps and 1 Album, and this is their first new music in 18 months! Check out “R U 4 Me” below.

