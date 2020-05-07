Javier Bragado/Getty Images and Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from German folk group, Milky Chance! The dudes team up with the one and only Jack Johnson, American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Milky Chance grew up listening and being big fans of Jack Johnson and even used to play J.J.’s songs in earlier bands. Milky Chance is keeping busy in isolation by performing a Billboard “Live At Home” concert yesterday and dropping an EP as well titled, Stay Home Sessions.

