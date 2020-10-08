Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from 19 year old local musician, Miloe! Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Miloe moved to Minneapolis when he was 8 years old. He’s album Greenhouse is set to drop on Oct. 30th. Today’s feature, “Winona” is a catchy, hazy, synthy, light, almost 80s feeling track. Watch the video below, which was shot by his parents!

