Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American indie/pop band based out of New York, Misterwives! The first time I saw Misterwives was a show where they opened up for Panic! At The Disco, and I wasn’t super familiar with them. Let me tell you, this band is fun! Frontwoman Mandy Lee jumps and bounces around on stage and really brought the energy. They’re getting ready to drop their 3rd studio album, titled “SUPERBLOOM,” which is the name of today’s selection, check out the visualizer video below!

