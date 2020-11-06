Photo by Michael Becker

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rapper/rock musician, Minnesota’s own, MOD SUN! Mod’s been keeping busy during the pandemic by making a whole set of new music. He said this is the “best music I’ve made in my entire career.” He’s also been busy co-directing the MGK movie, “Tickets To my Downfall.” Yes, they’re making an MGK movie! We’re not exactly sure when we’ll get Mod’s new album, but according to his twitter, it looks like it will definitely be out before the end of the year! Check out his new, upbeat bop below!

