Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band from Washington state, Modest Mouse! Influenced by The Pixies and Talking Heads, MM formed in 1992. Not releasing an album in 4 years, Modest Mouse is back in 2019 with new music and a new album, which is yet to have a release date.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook