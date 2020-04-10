Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American indie-alternative band, Moon Taxi. You probably know them most for their song “Two High” on Go 96.3 They’ve been rockin’ since 2006 which lead to 5 studio albums and number 6 on the way, called Silver Dream. Today’s song reflects on their long journey as a band and a group of friends. A celebration of friendship and unity. I give you, “Hometown Heroes!”

