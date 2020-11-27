Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from British rock/folk band, Mumford & Sons! They haven’t released an album since 2018’s Delta, but they toured the world extensively to support it. On one special night, March 19th, 2019, Mumford & Sons busted out a classic cover. They took their turn at playing Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt.” That weekend was the 25th anniversary of the 1994 Nine Inch Nails album, The Downward Spiral. Check out the moment below.

