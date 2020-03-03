Photo: Danny Clinch

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer/songwriter, Nathaniel Rateliff! Based in Denver, CO, the bluesy/ folky Nathaniel decided that he wanted to do something for himself, and left behind the Night Sweats and ventured out on a solo journey with a new album and tour, both titled And It’s Still Alright. The album is about processing pain and grief after he went thought a divorce and the loss of a friend.

The And It’s Still Alright Tour kicks off tonight at the State Theater in Minneapolis for 2 back to back shows 3/3 & 3/4!

