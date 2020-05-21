Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American pop/punk band, Neon Trees! Hailing from Utah, Neon Trees gained huge popularity after opening up for The Killers on tour, and even bigger with their smash hit “Animals.” They have been, however, on hiatus since 2016, but officially came back in 2019 with another catchy upbeat single, “Used To Like”. Frontman Tyler says this will be a new era of Neon Trees, as they are not the same people as they used to be. Their album I Can Feel You Forgetting Me drops June 26th.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

