Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from English rock band, New Order. Since forming in 1980, they’ve had massive success with the dance/pop/rock. They had the best selling 12-inch single of all time with the song, “Blue Monday.” This is their first new music in 5 years, and for now, this track is just a one-off. No talks of an album at this point.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook