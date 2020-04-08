Photo: Dave Imms

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from English rock band Nothing But Thieves! The 5 piece band have released 2 albums in their 8 years, with a third on the way. Today’s song “Is Everybody Going Crazy” sure sounds like it could be about the times we are living in in regards to the Coronavirus, but actually it’s about a character who doesn’t understand the world around themselves are relate to the people in. What once thought were morals or principles to follow no long apply. Also, please don’t go crazy.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

