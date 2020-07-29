Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from English rock band, Nothing But Thieves. These lads formed in 2012 and have 2 albums under their belt, about ready to add another with Moral Panic, set for an Oct. 23rd release. Kind of an unexpected song from NBT, since they really don’t have any songs about love or relationships, but this one is pretty spot on. It starts off slow and intensifies as it goes up and builds up to a faster pace, sort of how falling in love is like. Or so they say, I don’t know. Check out the track below!

