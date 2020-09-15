Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Icelanding indie rock/folk band and Go Session Alum, Of Monsters and Men! Following 2019’s album, Fever Dream, today’s track “Visitor” is a standalone single off of their upcoming project set to drop in early 2021 as the band celebrates their 10th anniversary. “‘Visitor’ is a song about disconnection and being on the fringe of change, seeing everything you once knew disappear, and finding yourself in the role of the visitor,” says vocalist and guitarist Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir.” Not sure if they’re talking about 2020, but I sure feel like a visitor to my own planet right about now!

