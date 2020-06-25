Albuquerque/New Mexiko

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer, songwriter, rapper, comedian, producer, filmmaker and monster truck jumper, and professional scooter rider, Oliver Tree! Our favorite real life meme, rocking his classic bowl cut and enormous JNCO jeans. He really is a jack of all trades and actually wrote his first album before the age of 6. What a gem of a human. His next album, Ugly Is Beautiful has been delayed again to July 17th. Oliver felt it wasn’t the time to release an album during times of police brutality and racial injustice by saying, “much bigger things” deserved attention.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

