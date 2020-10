Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Scottish singer/songwriter, ONR! “Must Stop” is a really catch song about wanting love so badly that you end up opening up too often and become vulnerable and it messes you up. The cherry on the top of this hit, is that it features Sarah Barthel of Phantogram! Check it out below!

