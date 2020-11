Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from English indie/pop band, Pale Waves! Hailing from Manchester, Pale waves dropped their debut album in 2018 and are on track to release their second album, Who Am I? in February of 2021. The album was recorded half in L.A. and half in London, because Covid-19 sucks.

