Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American alternative/jazz/funk band from The Bay Area, Peach Tree Rascals. The group consists of all sons of immigrants from Mexico, Philippines, and Palestina who are inspired by artists like Kendrick Lamar all the way to The Beatles. Today’s song, “Mariposa” mean’s butterfly in Spanish, which represents improving and growing as a human.

