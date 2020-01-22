Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from the iconic American rock band, Pearl Jam! The Grammy Award winning, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame icons formed in 1990 and have put out 10 studio albums over the course of 30 years. They are on the verge of dropping their 11th studio album, Gigaton on March 27th and will feature 12 tracks that frontman Eddie Vedder says, ” I can’t tell you how proud I am about this group of songs. ” They’ll set off on their North America 2020 tour, with no Minnesota dates at this time.

