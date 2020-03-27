Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have brand new music from legendary rockers, Peal Jam! Founded in 1990 by frontman Eddie Vedder, the band came up in the 90’s grunge era. Though Nirvana firestarted the grunge scene, Pearl Jam’s debut album “Ten” actually outsold Nirvana’s “Nevermind” in the US. Pearl Jam was named “The most popular rock and roll band of the 90’s” by AllMusic. They dropped their 11th studio album today, “Gigaton” which features today’s featured song. “Quick Escape” is a sci-fi story about a devastated planet where we must find a new place to live, like Mars. Oh, and about the President being horrible.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

