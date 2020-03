Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American indie/rock musician, Phoebe Bridgers. The L.A. artist is known for her work in the band Boygenius, but for the first time in 3 years, is going solo. She has been described as “exquisitely raw and revealing” and “wise beyond her years.”

