Credit: Frank Ockenfels

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American indie/rock musician from L.A., Phoebe Bridger! She just announced her sophomore album, Punisher, with a June 19th release date. Originally, Phoebe planned on shooting the video for the song “Kyoto” in Japan, where the city takes place, but due to the coronavirus, those plans were scrapped. She instead shot the video on a green screen with photos of Kyoto in the background, which gives the video a very home-made feel. Check it out below!

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

