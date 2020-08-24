Processed with VSCO with kk1 preset

Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from French indie/pop band Phoenix! Phoenix is one of those bands that up such a fun feel good vibe when you see them live. They’re back in 2020 with their first new track since 2017’s Ti Amo. Today’s track is featured on the soundtrack to the upcoming movie “On The Rocks” featuring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones. They’re working on a new record, although not too many details have come out yet.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

