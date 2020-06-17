Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American singer, songwriter and YouTuber, Poppy! Initially, Poppy kept her identity pretty hidden and guarded for the purpose of people paying closer attention to her art and music, than her as a person herself. Her latest album, I Disagree, is out now and today’s song is Poppy fantastically covering the 2002 all-out JAM, “All The Things She Said” from Russian duo t.A.T.u! A controversial song at the time, Poppy specifically released this single for Pride month. What a banger.

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

