Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Canadian artist, Powfu! He describes his music as “alternative punk lo-fi hip-hop” and I’d say that’s a pretty accurate description. The story goes that Powfu sampled the hook from the song “Coffee” from another artist, Beabadoobee, turned it into a beat, then rapped over it. Then it blew up. A year later, it’s blowing up again on SoundCloud, Youtube, and TicTok. It’s got a real mellow vibe that’s got an easy, chill feel.

