Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American rock band from Detroit, MI, The Raconteurs! Formed in 2005 and fronted by Jack White, the band has dropped 2 albums and won a Grammy before going on a 10-year hiatus and returning in 2019 with the album Help Us Stranger. I really dig the classic rock vibe this song gives off, check it out!

