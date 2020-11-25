Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from 24-year old American musician from California, Remi Wolf! Remi appeared on season 17 of American Idol and all 3 judges passed her along to the next round. Her latest EP, I’m Allergic To Dogs dropped back in June, yet I’m pretty sure she’s not allergic to dogs because she has an absolutely adorable French Bulldog pupped named Juno Jameson Wolf.

