Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Rezz & Grabbitz! Rezz, a Canadian DJ & record producer, signed to Deadmau5’s label, teams up with American record producer, musician and DJ, Grabbitz. The song starts off slow with some bass guitar strums, but when the beat drops, it’s definitely got a steady EDM vibe. Check it out!

Top Prospects is brought to you by:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook