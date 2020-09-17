Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American electronic musician and Go Show alum, Robert Delong! One of the most innovative artists around, Robert literally creates his own instruments out of old video game controllers, it’s wild. He uses old Playstation and Xbox controllers, and other unique accessories too, like a video game steer wheel. This is his first new music in 2 years and he teams up with the uber talented Ashe. It’s a song reflecting back to college days when you thought you were in love and how you think you know it all, when you really are just too young to understand.

