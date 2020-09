Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from English guitarist/vocalist, Romy! Mostly known for her work with The XX (GREAT band, btw). THis is her very first solo run, and she nails it. It’s a song about the dream of reuniting with loved ones, check it out below!

