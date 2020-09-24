Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from English rock duo, Royal Blood! Since forming in 2011, they’ve laid out 2 albums, and currently getting ready to drop their 3rd! Today’s track dropped today and definitely has a new, rejuvenated sound with rock, dance, and disco elements. No, really, they described it as, “disco meets AC/DC.” Check it out below!

