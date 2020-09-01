Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from L.A. based singer/songwriter, Royal & The Serpent! With heavy Stevie Nicks and Janis Joplin inspirations, she has such a vibe that even fans refer to her as “Lady Cobain.” Today’s pick, “Overwhelmed” is a quirky, catchy song that I’m pretty sure we can all relate to right about now. I mean, I’m overwhelmed just writing this.

