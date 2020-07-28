Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American indie/pop band from L.A., Saint Motel! As a whole, they may be from L.A., but frontman A.J. is a proud Minnesotan from Bloomington, so I took it upon myself to claim Saint Motel as our own Minnesota band, and that’s that. Today’s song comes from their upcoming album, The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Part II, which comes out later this year and is the 2nd piece of their 3-part album, The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

