Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American pop trio from Washington, D.C., Shaed! “No Other way” was recorded in their home during the pandemic. Frontwoman Chelsea says that the last 6 months have been horrible for us all, filled with anxiety, anger, frustration, etc. She says “No Other Way” is a reminded to live in the moment, because that is the only thing we can control.

