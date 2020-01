Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from L.A. based producer, singer, and environmentalist, Shallou! Real name, Joe Boston, Shallou has a very vibey sound of ambient house melodies that can totally chill you out. Check out Shallou at Varsity Theater on May 7th!

