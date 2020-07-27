Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American alternative band, Silversun Pickups! From L.A. S.S. have dropped 5 studio albums. Wicked Weeds was their last album which came out in 2018 and produced by Butch Vig, who produced today’s song, “Toy Soldiers.” It’s actually a cover of the 1989 Martika hit, “Toy Soldiers.” Eminem is another artist that also sampled the song in his track “Like Toy Soldiers.”

