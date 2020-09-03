Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from American alternative rock band from Chicago, Smashing Pumpkins! Since 1988 the group has dropped 7 studio albums and won many Grammy’s, VMAs, AMAs and more. The band just announced that they have signed with Sumerian Records and are working on a new album featuring founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

