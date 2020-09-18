Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 3pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from Smith & Myers! The acoustic side project consisting of Shinedown frontman Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers. The duo initially was the idea of their marketing rep that suggested they host an online competition for fans to vote on what acoustic songs they would cover. It became so popular they decided to make it a full on side project. “Not Mad Enough” was written in the immediate aftermath of the death of George Floyd, expressing the intense emotion that followed (we feel that, am I right?). Their album SMith & Myers Volume I is set to be released Oct. 9th.

