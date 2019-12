Reed laces up a new artist that you NEED to know every day at 4pm with his Top Prospects, only on Go 96.3.

Today on Top Prospects we have new music from world famous and 2-time Grammy nominated DJ/Producer, Steve Aoki! He teamed up with SHAED, who had the most played alternative song of 2019, and 17-time Grammy Award winning artist, STING! Coming from Steve’s forthcoming album, Neon Future IV, filled with a ton of colabs, today we feature, “2 In A Million”!

